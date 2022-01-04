Asus has announced the first 42-inch 4K OLED gaming monitor

At CES 2022, Asus announced the ROG Swift OLED gaming monitor that comes in a 48-inch (PG48UQ) or a 42-inch (PG42UQ) size. Now, 48-inch OLEDs aren’t novel at this point, but the 42-inch size is a brand-new innovation for 2022. LG debuted its 42-inch C2 OLED this week, and Asus says it’s the first company to adapt a similarly-sized model into its own product. Asus hasn’t shared a release date or price for these monitors, but you know the usual disclaimer about OLEDs: don’t expect them to be cheap.

The PG42UQ, like the 48-inch model, has a 4K (3840 x 2160) display, an impressive 1,000,000 to 1 contrast ratio, a lightning-fast 0.1ms response time, a 120Hz refresh rate, 10-bit color with 98 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color space, and HDR10 support. In terms of ports, both sizes include two HDMI 2.1 ports, two HDMI 2.0 ports, one DisplayPort jack, audio inputs, and a USB hub.

Additionally, Asus says that its displays are anti-glare and covered with a micro-texture coating to ensure you see the best color accuracy. These monitors also support variable refresh rate and auto low latency modes, both of which you’ll definitely want in a monitor that’ll likely cost as much as these will.

We’ve reached out to Asus to find out exactly which gaming-focused features these monitors will offer compared to your other option, which is just buying one of LG’s new 42-inch C2 OLED TVs.