The PS5 is available right now at Best Buy

If you’re currently shopping for a PlayStation 5 console, you have another chance right now at Best Buy. The electronics retailer just opened up a fresh batch of PlayStation 5 consoles for $499.99.

Be sure to log in and queue up on Best Buy’s site, with your billing and shipping info saved. Click the “Add to Cart” button on the right to jump into the waiting line, and stay calm. You don’t need to refresh the automated system, though, you may be prompted to verify your account when it’s your turn. Best Buy’s recently-updated queue system may not work well if you try to open multiple tabs, but keep your phone handy — if you have trouble verifying your account you may be able to do it in the mobile app and check out once the PlayStation 5 is in your cart.

After that, you should be able to see if there are any PS5 consoles available for pickup at stores in your area. If you strike out, stay vigilant, the store tends to restock in waves so there may be more consoles in a moment.

PlayStation 5 $500 Sony’s flagship next-gen console, which includes a disc drive, allows you to play both digital and physical games for the PS4 and PS5.

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition $400 The PS5 Digital Edition costs $400. Compared to the standard PS5, this console is $100 less and does not include a Blu-ray disc drive.

We’re wishing you all of the luck in getting a PS5 today. As usual, signing into your account ahead of the restock, and making sure that all of the pertinent shipping and payment info, can only help your chances of success. But generally, once you’re in the queue for a console, just hang tight and maybe cross those fingers that you actually get a console today.

Some must-have PS5 accessories and games

Whether you end up getting a PlayStation 5 today or not, it might not be a bad idea to stock up on some essentials that you may want to have on Day One with your console.

Deathloop $23

$60

62% off The latest release from Arcane Studios — the team behind Prey and Dishonored — is a masterpiece in many ways, an open-ended mystery that’s thrilling, action-packed, and just the right amount of weird. $23 at Amazon

$60 at Best Buy