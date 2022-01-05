Ubisoft is bringing its subscription service to Xbox

Ubisoft is bringing its Ubisoft Plus subscription service to Xbox in the future, and announcing that Rainbow Six: Extraction will be coming to Xbox Game Pass at launch. Ubisoft Plus originally launched for PC and includes access to more than 100 Ubisoft games, including titles like Far Cry 6, for $14.99 per month.

Ubisoft isn’t announcing exactly when its subscription service will arrive on Xbox, only that it “will be coming to Xbox in the future,” according to Ubisoft community manager Daniel O’Connor. Microsoft added EA’s Play subscription service to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass in 2020, but it’s not clear if Ubisoft’s service will be bundled with any Xbox Game Pass tiers.

Rainbow Six: Extraction is also launching on day one with Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate when it releases on January 20th. It’s the first major addition to Xbox Game Pass for 2022, after Microsoft revealed earlier this week that Mass Effect Legendary Edition, The Anacrusis, and Spelunky 2 are making their way to Xbox Game Pass soon.

Rainbow Six: Extraction is a tactical first-person shooter that allows friends to form a squad of up to three players or play solo fighting off what’s described as an “unpredictable” player vs. enemies experience. Rainbow Six: Extraction launches on January 20th on Xbox, PlayStation, PC, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna.