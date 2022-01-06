 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Target is selling PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles right now

Both PS5s and the Xbox Series X are all available this morning

By Sheena Vasani and Antonio G. Di Benedetto

For those who have yet to nab a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X, today Target is giving you another shot. The retailer listings are live for the $499.99 PS5 with a disc drive, the $399.99 PS5 Digital Edition, and the $499.99 Xbox Series X. Target does their restocks early in the morning, where listings come online and read as “Sold out” before they go live and the Add to Cart button appears — which is any moment now.

To make sure you have the best chance at landing the console, make sure you’re signed into your Target account, with preloaded payment information, and double-check that your billing and shipping address is current. All of these steps won’t guarantee you’ll be able to get a console, but it will certainly reduce the time it takes to check out and possibly nab one.

Also, as these Target orders are usually for in-store pickup, keep attempting to add items to the cart even if it initially fails when you click the button. Your local stores may load their available stock a few minutes later, or reload it in waves. Once you do manage to add it to your cart, be sure to checkout immediately.

If you don’t manage to get one today, don’t give up. Some members of our own team only managed to finally land their consoles of choice after repeated attempts. We will also continue posting updates as more restocks happen.

