Vergecast: CES 2022 favorites, vaporware, and what may actually ship

Every Friday, The Verge publishes our flagship podcast, The Vergecast, where co-hosts Nilay Patel and Dieter Bohn discuss the week in tech news with the reporters and editors covering the biggest stories.
Today, we published the first Vergecast of 2022 — and we’re starting off strong with a 90-minute show on nearly everything we saw from the Consumer Electronics Show this week. In what turned out to be a pretty decent CES (without even being there in person), Nilay, Dieter, and Alex Cranz run through all the gadgets, TVs, cars, and computers that point toward the future of consumer technology and some perhaps that were just an art installation or vaporware.
There’s a whole lot discussed on this week’s show, so listen here or in your preferred podcast player to catch up on what you may have missed this week.
Keep listening for The Verge’s pick for best gadget at CES.
Here are all the links to the stories discussed on the show if you’d like to follow along:
- CES 2022 will close a day early because of COVID concerns
- CES 2022 will introduce HDMI 2.1a, another confusing new spec
- Sony announces the world’s first QD-OLED 4K TV, coming later this year
- Sony is joining the Mini LED TV bandwagon in 2022
- Samsung promises ‘groundbreaking’ new TV feature: NFT support
- Samsung’s latest Frame TVs have a matte screen that looks and feels more like real art
- Samsung’s new 2022 TVs bring Nvidia GeForce Now and Google Stadia gaming
- Samsung’s new TV remote uses radio waves from your router to stay charged
- LG announces its largest and smallest OLED TVs ever as part of 2022 lineup
- LG TVs now have a built-in health platform
- The Samsung Odyssey Ark is its largest curved monitor yet
- Chevy Silverado EV revealed: GM’s best-selling truck goes electric
- General Motors announces electric versions of the Chevy Equinox and Blazer SUVs
- BMW’s IX M60 is a dual-motor performance EV with 280 miles of range
- BMW debuts its new color-changing paint technology at CES: E Ink
- Sony pivots into cars with Sony Mobility and a Vision-S SUV prototype at CES 2022
- Dell XPS 13 Plus hands-on: is that... a touch bar?
- Asus will release a 17-inch foldable OLED laptop this year
- Lenovo’s new ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 has an eight-inch secondary screen
- Intel’s 12th Gen Alder Lake chips arrive at CES 2022 for its most powerful laptops ever
- Intel’s upcoming Arc GPUs inch closer to their debut with latest OEM update
- Intel announces 5.5GHz capable 12th Gen CPU
- Nvidia still has no idea how to pronounce the name of its best gaming GPU
- Google will spend 2022 trying to match Apple’s ecosystem integrations
- The OnePlus 10 Pro’s official specs are not the least bit surprising
- The Galaxy S21 FE officially joins Samsung’s crowded mirage lineup
- Why AT&T and Verizon are feuding with the US Government over a last-minute delay to 5G
- L’Oreal’s newest gadget takes the mess out of coloring your hair
- Sony confirms PlayStation VR2 name and Horizon game
- Samsung’s tiny Freestyle projector is fun so get over it
- Anker’s new Nano II 100W USB-C charger is the smallest 100W GaN charger yet
- The Motorola MA1 is a dongle for wireless Android Auto
- Razer’s new Zephyr Pro mask has the voice amp feature we wanted all along
- Black + Decker’s $300 Bev vacuums up a Keurig-shaped hole in the robot bartender space
- Are we ready for the smart front door? Masonite thinks so
- This breathing PC case looks like it’s alive
- Podcasters are letting software pick their ads — it’s already going awry
- Pete Buttigieg is racing to keep up with self-driving cars
