How to watch the Awesome Games Done Quick 2022 speedrunning marathon

Awesome Games Done Quick (AGDQ), the annual week-long speedrunning marathon for charity, kicks off on Sunday, and if this year’s schedule is anything to go by, the event promises to be another exciting event of jaw-dropping gaming.

The lineup for this year has a great mix of old and new games that players will try to beat as fast as they possibly can. I’m personally excited to see Chicory: A Colorful Tale beat in 35 minutes, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart finished in just over an hour and a half, and the original Halo finished in an hour and 17 minutes on Legendary. Some of the races look like they could be great to watch, too, like the 26-minute three-way Diddy Kong Racing race. (Will they beat Wizpig? Tune in to find out.) And one of the final runs could be one of the event’s best: the hard-as-nails Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice will be completed blindfolded.

AGDQ 2022, which is online-only this year, kicks off on January 9th at 12PM ET, where it will be streamed live on Twitch. It’s scheduled to end just after midnight ET on January 16th. Donations will benefit the Prevent Cancer Foundation; last year, the event raised more than $2.7 million.