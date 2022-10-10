When is Microsoft’s Surface event?

Microsoft’s fall Surface event is set to happen on Wednesday, October 12th at 10AM ET, 7AM PST

How to watch the Microsoft Surface event live stream?

If you’re planning to tune in live, the best place to watch is from the official Microsoft landing page, which doesn’t offer much in the way of details but gives you the option of adding a convenient reminder to your Outlook calendar.

While there aren’t any official details on what Microsoft has planned, there are a handful of product announcements we plan to see at the event.

The free space on the bingo card for this event is a new Surface Pro 9 announcement with configurations that flex a combination of Intel and Arm hardware, with perhaps the addition of some new colorways. We really liked the Surface Pro 8 with its modernized aesthetic and vivid 120Hz display, so it’ll be interesting to see how a new model builds on the already excellent tablet.

It’s also likely that we’ll see refreshed versions of the Surface Laptop equipped with Intel 12th Gen CPUs. The Surface Laptop 4 was a marked improvement over previous models of the Microsoft portable thanks to its lightweight form factor and excellent battery life.

A new Surface Studio is also likely to make an appearance, considering renders for new accessories leaked in a recent update to the Surface app for Windows, and the last Surface Studio shipped all the way back in 2018. The eccentric Surface Studio was an interesting Mac alternative for creators and could be paired with some cool accessories.

We might also get a look at a new ecosystem of Surface accessories, including new Surface Earbuds and updated Type Covers with new aesthetic options. And, while we’re excited to get more details on Windows on Arm devkit “Project Volterra,” we’re not holding our breath.

It’ll be interesting to see how Microsoft commemorates the 10th anniversary of the Surface tablet, which coincides with the event. While some new colorways for the tablet would be cool, I’m personally hoping for a new collection of ugly sweaters to keep me warm this season.