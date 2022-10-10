SteelSeries’ multi-platform Nova Pro Wireless headset is $100 off for the first time

We’re keeping our heads down to prep for Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale today, but there were some deals that we couldn’t help but tell you about. First off, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless gaming headset is $100 off at Best Buy and Amazon, at just $249.99. That price is still a pretty penny for a gaming headset, but there are some reasons why you might like this one as much as we do. It has active noise cancellation, and you can listen to three sources simultaneously (2.4GHz, Bluetooth, 3.5mm) through its included wireless screen-and-dial-equipped base station. To keep the headset going, you get two swappable batteries, one of which can be holstered in the base station to recharge.

It’s worth noting that this is the Xbox-specific version, but you wouldn’t know it from the design. The key difference from this and the platform-agnostic version is that on the back of this one’s base station, there’s a dedicated USB-C port that can connect (and crucially, be recognized) by your Xbox. The other USB-C port can be connected to get audio from another console like a Switch or PS5, or a PC, with source switching made easy by the base station. Read our review.

Sometimes, it pays not to be an early adopter. In the case of the new Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm, GPS), you can save a cool $50 on it at Walmart and Amazon. Normally starting at $399.99, the smaller Series 8 can be had today for $349.99. We’re not sure if the timing of this deal is because of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, but no matter the reason. It’s a good deal. Sadly, there’s no discount for the larger 45mm watch.

The Series 8 is yet another flagship smartwatch from Apple that’s mostly the same as the previous model, but with some small internal upgrades that might make it worth your money, particularly if you haven’t upgraded in a while. The Series 8 has two temperature sensors, a new high-g accelerometer, and a new gyroscope that power Cycle Tracking and Crash Detection. If you’re curious about how those features work, I highly suggest checking out my colleague Victoria Song’s review of the Series 8.