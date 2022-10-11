Xbox Cloud Gaming is coming to the Meta Quest

You won’t suddenly be able to play Halo Infinite as a VR-native game, but the app could make for a more immersive experience while playing any of the hundreds of games in the vast Xbox Cloud Gaming library since you’ll be seeing your game on a big virtual screen. (And it gives you another way to play your games if someone else is hogging the living room TV.) It’s also a way for Microsoft to keep growing in cloud gaming, which it almost certainly wants to push further into, given that Google Stadia will soon be off the board.