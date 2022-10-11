Deals on some of Apple’s latest iPads can sometimes be frequent and fierce. The latest one to see a sizable discount is the 2022 iPad Air, which Amazon is selling for $519 with its base 64GB of storage and Wi-Fi connectivity. That $80 discount is part of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, which just kicked off this morning and has numerous discounts running through tomorrow. This one, like many others, is exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers. Though if you don’t do Prime, Best Buy is also discounting it for $519.99.

This iPad Air deal is the lowest price we’ve seen on the mid-range iPad. One of the standout features you get with this generation of Air is its M1 processor, borrowing the brains of the much pricier iPad Pros. This CPU gives enough speedy headroom that you can feel confident the 2022 iPad Air will last years to come without feeling super slow after multiple OS updates. The iPad Air is also the most colorful option in Apple’s lineup, so it’s nice that you have your pick of all five colors for today’s special deal.

2022 iPad Air (Wi-Fi) $ 519 $ 599 13 % off $ 519 The latest iPad Air retains the iPad Pro-esque redesign of the 2020 model but does away with the A14 Bionic processor in favor of Apple’s lightning-fast M1 chip. It also comes in one of five colors and boasts a 12MP front-facing camera with support for Apple’s Center Stage feature. $519.00 at Amazon (64GB)$519.99 at Best Buy (64GB)

