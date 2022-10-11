Skip to main content
Amazon’s latest Kindle Paperwhite is still on sale for $99.99

If you weren’t able to take advantage of all the great Kindle deals we saw during July, you still have a second chance. Both the Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Oasis are still on sale.

By Sheena Vasani / @SheenaV123

A hand holding the Kindle Paperwhite, which is on and displaying text from a book.
You can buy the latest Kindle Paperwhite with ads for $99.99.
Image: Chaim Gartenberg

If you missed out on all the great Kindle Paperwhite deals we saw in July during the first Prime Day, you still have a chance to save. Right now, Amazon is selling the latest ad-supported Kindle Paperwhite with 8GB of storage for $99.99 instead of $139.99 as a part of its Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, with Target also matching that price. If you prefer to read without distracting ads getting in the way, you can also buy the ad-free version for $119.99 ($40 off).

The latest Kindle Paperwhite is a terrific e-reader, one with a battery that can literally last months, so you will not need to worry about recharging it. It also offers IPX8 waterproofing so you can enjoy reading by the pool, and it comes with USB-C support for faster charging. Plus, its 6.8-inch display is larger than its predecessor’s, so you’ll be able to read books more easily, especially at night, given it supports adjustable color temperatures. For more about the Kindle Paperwhite and our take on it, be sure to check out our review

If you can do without USB-C support, Amazon is also discounting the Kindle Oasis. Unlike the Kindle Paperwhite, this great e-reader comes with page-turning buttons and also supports adjustable color temperatures. It is currently on sale with ads and 8GB of storage for $179.99 ($70 off), while the ad-free model is discounted to $199.99 ($70 off). Read our review.

