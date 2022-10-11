Bastion and Torbjörn have been temporarily removed from Overwatch 2

Bugs in Overwatch 2 are like a Hydra — you cut off one head, and two more appear. After login issues, problems with account merges, backlash against the game’s new SMS Protect feature, and taking down the servers twice for emergency fixes, Blizzard had to disable two heroes as bugs were leaving them horrifically (albeit hilariously) broken.

Bastion and Torbjörn are the heroes affected, impacting their ultimate and regular abilities. Torbjörn has the lesser of the two bugs, resulting in him being pulled from the competitive queue but still available in Quick Play. The bug is a simple glitch that allows players to extend the duration of their Overload ability if they’re quick with the button press. All that results is a faster, harder-to-kill Torbjörn, which, given his relative lack of use in the six years Overwatch has been around, doesn’t mean much. (Apologies to The Verge’s resident Torbjörn Respecter, Richard Lawler.)

Bastion, however, has the much more serious bug affecting his ultimate. Typically, triggering Bastion’s Artillery Configuration ultimate lets you call in a few orbital strikes that are devastating for grouped-up foes. But with the bug, well... now you can carpet bomb. See below.