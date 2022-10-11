If you’re in the market for a quality robot vacuum, the midrange Shark AI Ultra XL is now on sale for an all-time low price of $349.99 at Amazon. This deal saves you $300, though it’s exclusive to Prime subscribers as part of Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale event that’s going on today through tomorrow evening.

This Shark robovac is a formidable challenger to various Roombas and Roborocks of the world, as it’s one of the few bots in this price range that navigates using lidar. This should make its auto-mapping feature more precise and less prone to bumping into everything than other automated vacuums. It’s also sold with an included auto-emptying station, making this deal price even more enticing. Our resident smart home expert, Jennifer Tuohy, ranked the Shark in the top five for our buying guide on the best robot vacuums you can buy right now. Its biggest downside is how loud it is when operating. But perhaps if you take advantage of this deal, you can pad your ears with the cash you saved.

Shark AI Ultra XL $ 349.99 $ 649.99 46 % off $ 349.99 A brash, loud auto-emptying robot vacuum that's long on features and short on style but comes at a real bargain. The Shark AI’s slimline bin / dock doesn’t use bags, which is a bonus. But don't be fooled by the AI in the name — it can only avoid objects if they're over four inches tall. $349.99 at Amazon

