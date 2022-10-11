Google adds customizable EQ to its Pixel Buds Pro earbuds

Owners of Google’s Pixel Buds Pro can now take much greater control over the way the earbuds sound. Google has announced that, as of the latest firmware update, which has begun “slowly rolling out” today, you can adjust a five-band EQ to customize the audio profile. There are also six presets that are tuned by Google’s audio engineers.

Any custom EQ you settle on will remain active on the Pixel Buds Pro across all your devices until you make changes again. The new firmware update also “contains controls for the left / right balance and general bug fixes and improvements,” according to Google’s support page.

As it turns out, the Pixel Buds Pro are currently discounted for Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale: you can save $48 off the normal price for a total of $151.99. These are far and away Google’s best full-featured earbuds to date. They deliver good sound (that’s now easier to adjust to your liking), decent noise cancellation, and other convenience features like multipoint Bluetooth support.

If you’re not seeing the latest update on your buds and still don’t have the EQ, give it some time: Google says the latest firmware is rolling out “over the next week.” Just make sure you’ve got the latest version of the Pixel Buds app installed, and you should see those frequency sliders show up eventually.