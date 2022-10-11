Marvel’s delaying Blade, Deadpool 3, Fantastic Four, and Avengers: Secret Wars

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Multiverse Saga is still in full swing, but as tends to be the case with Marvel projects, a number of the studio’s upcoming release dates for its tentpole movies are being pushed back — some rather significantly.
Disney announced today that its new Blade, Deadpool 3, Fantastic Four, and Avengers: Secret Wars features have all been delayed for reasons that the studio didn’t discuss but are interesting to wonder about. Following news that production on Blade was being put on hold, news of a delay for that film doesn’t come as a surprise. But the shuffling of so many big movies does likely mean that following the thread of the MCU’s next couple of phases might get a bit tricky. Going forward, the new release slate is as follows:
- Blade is moving from November 3rd, 2023, to September 6th, 2024.
- The currently untitled Deadpool movie is moving from September 6th, 2023, to November 8th, 2024.
- Fantastic Four is moving from November 8th, 2024, to February 14th, 2025.
- Avengers: Secret Wars is moving from November 7th, 2025, to May 1st, 2026.
Blade aside, most of these movies are only being pushed back by a few months, and their delays likely won’t have all that significant an impact on the overall shape of the MCU’s future. But it’s unclear how, if at all, their being pushed back might impact any of the announced shows coming out in the next few years that might somehow connect to their big blockbuster events.