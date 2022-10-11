Marvel’s delaying Blade, Deadpool 3, Fantastic Four, and Avengers: Secret Wars

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Multiverse Saga is still in full swing, but as tends to be the case with Marvel projects, a number of the studio’s upcoming release dates for its tentpole movies are being pushed back — some rather significantly.

Blade aside, most of these movies are only being pushed back by a few months, and their delays likely won’t have all that significant an impact on the overall shape of the MCU’s future. But it’s unclear how, if at all, their being pushed back might impact any of the announced shows coming out in the next few years that might somehow connect to their big blockbuster events.