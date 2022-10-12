Ever fancied smelling like scorched keratin? Weird, but you’re the target demographic for Elon Musk’s latest product innovation: Burnt Hair cologne. Yes, you can buy it.

The fragrance is the realization of a tweet Musk made back in September and is being sold through Musk’s The Boring Company, which you might recall has sold other novelty items in the past, such as the Not-A-Flamethrower. The advertising imagery shows a red bottle with a ruby-like gemstone on top. It’s not the most imaginative design if you’ve grown up with cheap, celebrity-endorsed perfumes, but then a receptacle for the scent of burnt follicles doesn’t deserve to be elegant.