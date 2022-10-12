Skip to main content
Microsoft’s Adaptive Accessories finally have a release date

/

The accessibility kit will be available starting on October 25th in ‘select markets’

By Jess Weatherbed

A selection of Microsoft Adaptive Accessories being used by two people who are sat at a desk, using a laptop.
Microsoft announced its Adaptive Accessories back in May 2022, but now we finally have some additional details.
Image: Microsoft

Microsoft has announced that its range of Adaptive Accessories will be available to purchase starting on October 25th in select markets. The Adaptive Accessories were first announced in May and are designed to address common issues that can prevent people from getting the most out of their PC, especially if they have difficulty using a traditional mouse and keyboard.

The wireless system includes a programmable button, an adaptive mouse, and the Microsoft Adaptive Hub, which connects up to four Microsoft Adaptive Buttons to as many as three devices. The mouse is a small, square-shaped puck that can clip into a palm rest with a removable tail and thumb support. The mouse and button can be customized using a range of modular components, enabling users to find the best fit to suit their usability requirements. For example, the adaptive buttons let you add eight programmable inputs to your computer, allowing them to be used as a joystick or D-pad.

A collection of Microsoft Adaptable accessories and their modular add-ons, displayed on a table. One person is grasping a joystick with their hand, while another person without a hand demonstrates a button. There is a Microsoft Surface device located at the side.
There is a wide array of modifications that can be made to ensure Microsoft’s adaptable accessories will best suit your needs.
Image: Microsoft

You also don’t need to buy these custom devices from Microsoft. The mouse and button support 3D-printed accessories for a fully personalized experience, and both Business and Education customers will be able to 3D-print adaptive grips from Shapeways for the Microsoft Business Pen and Microsoft Classroom Pen 2. Community designers have previously made free printable files available for other accessibility accessories, such as the Xbox Adaptive Controller, so here’s hoping the Microsoft Adaptive Accessories can build a similarly diverse library for its user base.

No price has been provided for the Adaptive Accessories at this time. We’ve reached out to Microsoft and will update this story should we hear back.

