Nvidia promises big DirectX 12 performance gains in latest drivers

Nvidia says its latest GeForce GPU driver will include some significant performance gains for games like Cyberpunk 2077, Forza Horizon 5, and many other DirectX 12 titles. Some of the performance improvements are double-digit percentage increases in frame rates, across 1080p, 1440p, and 4K.

Cyberpunk 2077 will see up to 20 percent improvements at 1080p, with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla jumping by up to 25 percent at the same resolution. Even Control will see improvements at 4K of up to 6 percent.

“These improvements include shader compilation optimization, reduced CPU overhead, and Resizable BAR profiles for Forza Horizon 5 and F1 22,” explains Nvidia in a blog post today. “Many of these optimizations are most beneficial in CPU-bound scenarios, enabling your graphics card to be utilized to a greater degree.”

Here’s the full list of performance improvements:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: up to 25 percent (1080p)

Battlefield 2042: up to 7 percent (1080p)

Borderlands 3: Up to 8 percent (1080p)

Call of Duty: Vanguard: up to 12 percent (4K)

Control: up to 6 percent (4K)

Cyberpunk 2077: up to 20 percent (1080p)

F1 22: up to 17 percent (4K)

Far Cry 6: up to 5 percent (1440p)

Forza Horizon 5: up to 8 percent (1080P)

Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition: up to 8 percent (4k)

Red Dead Redemption 2: up to 7 percent (1080p)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: up to 5 percent (1080p)

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2: up to 5 percent (1080p)

Watch Dogs: Legion: up to 9 percent (1440p)