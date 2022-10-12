The Final Fantasy VII battle royale spinoff is shutting down next year

Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier, a battle royale spinoff of the ever-growing FFVII universe, will be shutting down next year. Square Enix confirmed that the shooter, which is available on both iOS and Android, will end service on January 11th.
“Despite all our efforts to bring you regular updates with fresh and exciting content, we haven’t been able to deliver the experience that we were hoping to, and that you all deserve, so we have made the extremely tough decision to end service for Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier,” the developer said in a statement.
The First Soldier, which served as a prequel of sorts, launched last year as part of an ambitious expansion of FFVII following the successful launch of FFVII Remake in 2020. There are a number of other related titles in the works, including the mobile compilation Ever Crisis, a remake of spinoff Crisis Core, and the second part of the remake trilogy dubbed Rebirth.
For those still playing The First Soldier, Square Enix says updates will continue until that end date early next year. The company explains, “Although there is only a little less than 3 months until service ends, we will continue to make updates during this time, so we hope you will continue to enjoy Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier until the very end.”