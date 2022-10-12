The Final Fantasy VII battle royale spinoff is shutting down next year

Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier, a battle royale spinoff of the ever-growing FFVII universe, will be shutting down next year. Square Enix confirmed that the shooter, which is available on both iOS and Android, will end service on January 11th.

“Despite all our efforts to bring you regular updates with fresh and exciting content, we haven’t been able to deliver the experience that we were hoping to, and that you all deserve, so we have made the extremely tough decision to end service for Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier,” the developer said in a statement.