Dune: Part Two is arriving earlier than expected

Warner Bros.’ second Dune film from director Denis Villeneuve is getting an earlier release date to take advantage of the spot freed up by Marvel’s Blade

By Charles Pulliam-Moore

A young woman and a young man standing very close to one another between steep cliff faces. Both are wearing all-black, full-body suits that catch their body moisture, and they also have striking blue eyes.
Chani and Paul gazing at something together
Image: Warner Bros.

Though it’s not yet clear how Marvel’s recent release date reshuffling will impact that studio’s sprawling cinematic franchise, Warner Bros. is taking advantage of Blade being put on hold by bumping up the debut for its upcoming Dune: Part Two from director Denis Villeneuve.

IGN reports that Warner Bros. has moved Dune: Part Two’s release date up by two weeks from November 17th, 2023, to November 3rd, 2023, the Friday that Blade was originally supposed to hit theaters on. Though this marks the second time Dune: Part Two’s received a new premiere date, Warner Bros.’ decision to move up its release makes sense, given how the movie will no longer have to compete with a highly anticipated Marvel movie.

