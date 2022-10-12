The Xbox app for Windows now runs natively on Arm devices with Xbox Cloud Gaming

Microsoft is delivering a new ARM64 version of the Xbox app for Windows today. It means the Xbox app will run natively on Surface Pro X and other Arm-powered devices as well as Microsoft’s latest SQ3-powered Surface Pro 9, which was announced earlier today.

Microsoft confirmed the new Xbox app for Arm in a blog post today. While the Xbox app will now run smoothly on Arm-powered Windows hardware, games are another matter. There still aren’t many Windows games that are compiled natively for Arm, so you’ll either need to take advantage of the built-in emulation here or just stream games from elsewhere.

The Xbox app on Windows on Arm. Image: Microsoft

Thankfully, Microsoft has added Xbox Cloud Gaming support to the Xbox app that works on Arm devices. That means you can stream any Xbox Game Pass Ultimate games to Arm devices and avoid having to worry about compatibility or performance issues.