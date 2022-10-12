Skip to main content
The Bose QuietComfort 45 at $229 is our pick for best headphone deal of Prime Day

The $100 discount on one of the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy is a standout deal, especially since it’s available to more than just Prime members and through multiple retailers

By Antonio G. Di Benedetto / @SuperAntonio64

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

The white version of the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones on a wood picnic table with their black protective zipper case beside them.
The QuietComfort 45 headphones come with a handy carrying case that offers protection.
Photo by Chris Welch / The Verge

We’ll be approaching the closing hours of Amazon’s Prime Day before you know it, but we wanted to highlight one standout deal. The Bose QuietComfort 45 are some of the best noise-canceling wireless headphones you can buy, and they’ve been comfortably sitting at an all-time low price of $229 ($100 off) at Amazon for the duration of the Prime Early Access Sale. One of the best parts of this deal is that anyone (not just Prime members) can buy these. They’re also $229 at Best Buy or $229.99 at Target. In fact, you even get more color options there — blue or gray — over Amazon’s offering of just black or white.

Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones

$32930% off
$229

The Bose QuietComfort 45 update the company’s supremely comfortable design with USB-C, improved noise cancellation, and longer battery life.

$229.00 at Amazon$229.00 at Best Buy$229.99 at Target

What makes the QC45s particularly great at this price is their balance of sound quality and comfort combined with excellent noise cancellation — their name is actually spot-on. They also include a transparency mode to help keep you aware of your surroundings, if you’re the type to commute or walk around with headphones on.

The QC45s are also worth considering because the ear cups can swivel and fold for compact storage. If only some other high-end options did that (I’m looking at you, Sony WH-1000XM5). I dig that the XM5s are $50 off right now, but that discount isn’t going to help them fit any better in my bag.

These headphones may get frequent discounts (typically to $279), but this deal for Prime Day is their rock-bottom price so far. So if you’re in the market for some ANC over-ear headphones, you really can’t go wrong with the value here on a top-tier pair.

