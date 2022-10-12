The Apple Watch Series 8 is still available for $50 off for Prime Day

It’s almost time to ring the bell for the cows to come home on Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, but before that happens we want to note you can still get the Apple Watch Series 8 for $50 off. The best part? This one’s not just exclusive to Amazon or Prime members, as a couple of other major retailers are currently matching Amazon’s price and making it widely available.

As for the configurations and colors available, you can get the 41mm Apple Watch Series 8 with GPS for $349 at Amazon (in midnight or red), at Best Buy (in all four colors), or at Walmart (also in all four colors). If you prefer a larger display, you can get the 45mm version of the Series 8 for $379 at Amazon (in red or midnight), at Walmart (in red, silver, or starlight), or at Best Buy (in midnight). Speaking of midnight, these deals are set to expire around midnight eastern time tonight, or 1AM ET in the case of Best Buy.

It’s pretty uncommon to get a deal this good on an Apple product that came out just under one month ago — though the deal running in tandem on the second-gen AirPods Pro may say otherwise. And while we’re sure to see bigger, steeper discounts on the latest crop of Apple Watches at some point in the future, it may not be until Black Friday and Cyber Monday times that we even match this one. The Series 8 may not be the most worthwhile upgrade for those using last year’s Series 7 or the two-year-old Series 6, but if you’ve got a Series 5 or an older model that’s starting to wane in battery life, this is a good time to make the jump and save some coin.