The Apple Watch Series 8 is still available for $50 off for Prime Day

It’s rare to get deals like this so soon after the launch of a new Apple product, but the Apple Watch Series 8 is on sale starting at $349. Plus, the deal isn’t exclusive to Prime members since it’s available elsewhere.

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Close-up photo of a silver Apple Watch Series 8, sitting atop a reflective tabletop surface, highlighted by a magenta backlight. The screen of the watch is on the watch OS app grid home screen.
The Apple Watch Series 8 inherits design elements from last year’s Series 7, including the larger display.
Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

It’s almost time to ring the bell for the cows to come home on Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, but before that happens we want to note you can still get the Apple Watch Series 8 for $50 off. The best part? This one’s not just exclusive to Amazon or Prime members, as a couple of other major retailers are currently matching Amazon’s price and making it widely available.

As for the configurations and colors available, you can get the 41mm Apple Watch Series 8 with GPS for $349 at Amazon (in midnight or red), at Best Buy (in all four colors), or at Walmart (also in all four colors). If you prefer a larger display, you can get the 45mm version of the Series 8 for $379 at Amazon (in red or midnight), at Walmart (in red, silver, or starlight), or at Best Buy (in midnight). Speaking of midnight, these deals are set to expire around midnight eastern time tonight, or 1AM ET in the case of Best Buy.

Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm, GPS)

$39913% off
$349

The latest smartwatch from Apple features watchOS 9, along with crash detection and temperature sensors that enable menstrual cycle tracking — something you won’t find on any other model.

$349.00 at Amazon$349.00 at Walmart$349.00 at Best Buy
Woman looking at new color background on watchOS 9 watchface on Series 8.

Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm, GPS)

$42912% off
$379

The larger Apple Watch Series 8 maintains the 45mm size established with the Series 7. It touts the same feature set as the smaller model, but comes with a larger display and a slightly higher-capacity battery.

$379.00 at Amazon$379.00 at Walmart$379.00 at Best Buy

It’s pretty uncommon to get a deal this good on an Apple product that came out just under one month ago — though the deal running in tandem on the second-gen AirPods Pro may say otherwise. And while we’re sure to see bigger, steeper discounts on the latest crop of Apple Watches at some point in the future, it may not be until Black Friday and Cyber Monday times that we even match this one. The Series 8 may not be the most worthwhile upgrade for those using last year’s Series 7 or the two-year-old Series 6, but if you’ve got a Series 5 or an older model that’s starting to wane in battery life, this is a good time to make the jump and save some coin.

If you do upgrade, or come to the Series 8 as a first-time Apple Watch owner, you can look forward to a speedy interface with watch OS 9, a handy new temperature sensor that helps with menstrual cycle tracking, and even car crash detection. Just maybe be wary if you go on any roller coasters.

