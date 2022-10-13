How to follow the biggest Fortnite tournament in years

Epic’s grand plans for competitive Fortnite never really took off following the first World Cup in 2019. But the scene could be getting a boost very soon with the first major in-person tournament in several years.

The FNCS Invitational 2022 will be taking place in November at the Raleigh Convention Center and will feature some of the best players in the world fighting it out for a share of a $1 million prize pool. It’s a far cry from the massive $30 million pool from the original World Cup, which took place at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York, but it does at least signal a renewed effort on Epic’s part. Whether that continues into 2023, of course, remains to be seen. (The tournament also comes at a very busy time in the esports world, kicking off not long after the League of Legends World Championship wraps up.)

But if you’re looking to get back into Fortnite esports, it’s a good chance to see some high-level competition — and at the very least, you can earn some in-game gear just from watching.

How the tournament will work

FNCS Invitational 2022 will be a duos competition and will span 12 matches across two days; that means six matches will be played each day. Players will earn points for their placement in each match — starting at 32 points for a win, all the way down to just four points for finishing between 31st and 35th — along with an additional two points for every in-game kill. The points are then added up at the end to determine a winner. The top three duos will earn $200,000, $140,000, and $120,000, respectively.

How to watch