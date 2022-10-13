While Stadia fans mourn the loss of Google’s own cloud streaming platform, Nvidia has introduced some new features to GeForce Now for Chrome users to help ease the pain. Starting today, anyone subscribed to the RTX 3080 tier of GeForce Now will be able to stream their favorite PC games at up to 1600p and 120fps in a Chrome browser, an upgrade over the previous 1440p at 120fps cap.

This will allow folks who have 2560 x 1600 resolution devices such as the 2020 M1 MacBook Air to play games in full screen within the Chrome browser, without having to take a hit on either resolution or frame rate.

RTX 3080 members can stream at either 1600 / 120fps or 2160 / 60fps

The RTX 3080 tier of Nvidia’s GeForce Now streaming platform was introduced last year and provides AI upscaling via DLSS and a maximum streaming output of 4K resolution at 60fps with HDR functionality. Membership will cost you $19.99 a month, or $99.99 if you pay for six months upfront.

There are around 1,400 PC games available to play within the GeForce Now library, with new titles frequently added to the service. Below are the 11 new additions arriving to GeForce Now this week: