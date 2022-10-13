Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales launches on PC in November

Similar to Sony’s other PC ports, Miles Morales will have a number of PC-specific enhancements. Sony says the game is “fully optimized” for ultrawide monitors, with support for aspect ratios of 21:9, 32:9, and 48:9 (for “triple monitor setups”). You’ll be able to turn on ray-traced reflections and mess with different graphics quality options, and the game supports upscaling technologies like Nvidia’s DLSS 3. And if you plug in a DualSense controller, you can take advantage of controller-specific features like differing levels of trigger feedback and haptic rumble. If you want to check out the recommended specifications, Sony and Insomniac Games have laid those out in a table.