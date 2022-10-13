TikTok’s Profile Kit is an embeddable collection of your best videos

TikTok users will soon have a new way of highlighting their videos — and their TikTok presence — on other platforms.

As part of the TikTok for developers program, the short-form video platform announced a new feature called Profile Kit today, allowing creators to easily showcase up to six TikTok videos off-platform. To begin, users will be able to integrate their TikTok profiles with Linktree, which already serves as a landing page for TikTok creators to share social links and contact information.

The Linktree integration shows up to six TikTok videos. Image: Linktree

Users will be able to highlight their latest or most popular clips or handpick videos they want to appear on their Linktree. Viewers, meanwhile, will be able to play TikToks natively in Linktree without leaving the app. Having TikToks live off-platform while still connecting back to a creator’s profile is good for TikTok, too — reposted videos regularly go viral elsewhere, and audiences who visit creator Linktree pages will essentially get a preview of what’s on TikTok.

Showcasing your most popular TikToks on a Linktree page could act as something of a résumé for creators looking to ink brand deals or grow their profile off of their TikTok success. The new Linktree integration was announced at TikTok’s entertainment and advertising event, where the company also introduced updates to its creator marketplace, which connects content creators with brands looking for influencer partners.