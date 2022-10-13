It’s not just you — Slack says it’s having issues with threads, channels, and more

If you’ve been having some issues with Slack, you’re not alone — the service’s status page reports that “something’s not quite right” with messaging, apps, integrations, APIs, and connections. The issues, which seem to affect threads, channels, notifications and group DMs, started around 9:40AM ET this morning and are still ongoing. Slack says that it’s “actively investigating.”

Here at The Verge, the problems seem to manifest themselves differently for different people; one of my co-workers described Slack as acting “funky all morning,” noting issues with threads in particular, while another reported that their notifications weren’t showing up correctly and that threads would load at random. For me, the app sometimes hangs when I try to load a channel, and it only lets me scroll back a certain amount; the app also booted me out of the Threads screen when I was trying to type a reply and then only showed hours-old threads when I went back. Another colleague reported that their Threads screen was broken entirely.