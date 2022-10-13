Twitter is working on an official don’t @ me feature

Twitter is working on a feature that lets you control who can mention you, with the test version discovered by app researcher and engineer Jane Manchun Wong letting you block mentions completely. Twitter privacy designer Dominic Camozzi confirmed that the feature is in the works, soliciting feedback on it from the community.

Letting Twitter users limit who can @ them would be a pretty fundamental shift in how the platform works, making it so you may not be able to reach out across the platform to a stranger to say hi or point something out to them. Of course, it could also prevent bullying or harassment campaigns and give marginalized users another tool to protect themselves.

The screenshot posted by Wong shows controls that let you make it so anyone can mention you (which is how Twitter currently works by default), limit mentions to just the people you follow, or turn them off entirely.