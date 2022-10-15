Razer’s Edge is one sharp-looking cloud gaming Android handheld

Razer is finally showing off the Edge, its portable Android gaming handheld. Good news: it looks a lot better than the last time we saw it in December 2021. There’s a lot to go over with this one. The Edge will release in a Wi-Fi-only version for $399.99 in January 2023, followed by a 5G-ready version through Verizon in early 2023. It’ll support the carrier’s ultra wideband and sub-6GHz networks. Razer’s following the Steam Deck reservation model, allowing people to pay $5 to reserve an Edge.

It’s meant to be a great device for cloud game streaming through Xbox Cloud Gaming or Nvidia GeForce Now. Razer says that the Edge supports up to 144 frames per second through the Steam Link app when you’re streaming PC games locally. The Edge runs on Android 12 with Qualcomm’s G3X Gen 1 chipset, though instead of being an all-in-one handheld like the concept shown off months ago (like Logitech’s G Cloud Gaming Handheld is), it’s a 6.8-inch tablet that can be removed from its controller. That controller, by the way, is a Kishi V2 Pro, a more feature-packed version that includes haptics and a 3.5mm headphone jack. That gamepad won’t be available separately for the time being; for now, it’s only available packed in with the Edge.

A few angles of the Edge: one on top showing the array of buttons without the Kishi V2 Pro attached and another on the bottom showing the controller’s USB-C and 3.5mm ports. Image: Razer

The tablet component stands out with its specs, namely its 6.8-inch FHD Plus (2,400 x 1,080) OLED screen that has a fast 144Hz refresh rate. Alongside the G3x Gen 1 chipset, which Qualcomm refers to as a “Gaming Platform,” there’s 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, which should give it some speed, and 128GB of storage. It sports Bluetooth 5.2 for connecting headphones, and it also has Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, making it compatible with some of the fastest routers available, like Google’s Nest Wifi Pro, Eero’s Pro 6E, and more.

The Edge has a front-facing camera, so you can stream on Twitch while you game or jump into a Zoom call. As for battery life, Razer shared that the Edge will have a 5,000mAh battery, so it will likely last a while if you’re just using it for cloud game streaming.

Here’s a look at what the Edge will look like without the Kishi V2 Pro attached (top). The bottom section shows what it looks like while nested into the controller. Image: Razer

While the Edge isn’t the first of its kind, it’ll likely have no issue standing out at $399.99, which is just $50 more than Logitech’s G Cloud Gaming Handheld, which has lesser specs. If Razer’s 144Hz refresh rate screen and powerful chipset provide great performance both with cloud game streaming and with running Android games natively, I suspect the Edge will be the one to beat when it is released in early 2023.