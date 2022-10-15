Skip to main content
Razer’s noise-canceling wireless earbuds are coming to Xbox and PlayStation

The Hammerhead HyperSpeed will release in November for $149.99. Each console is getting its own colorway, but Razer told us that the Xbox version is the definitive version since it works with both Xbox and PlayStation.

By Cameron Faulkner / @camfaulkner

Razer’s Hammerhead HyperSpeed wireless earbuds sitting outside of their charging case next to the included USB-C audio transmitter.
This Xbox version of the Hammerhead HyperSpeed is the definitive version, so says Razer. It can work with PlayStation and Xbox, while the PS-specific version can’t work with Xbox.
Image: Razer

To stand out from the many over-ear headsets that Razer has released for consoles, the company is bringing a new version of its Hammerhead wireless earbuds to PlayStation and Xbox in November for $149.99. Each console is getting its own color treatment of the Hammerhead HyperSpeed (white with blue accents for PlayStation, black with green for Xbox). This model features active noise cancellation — and of course, Chroma RGB lighting effects. Included with each is a USB-C audio transmitter along with a USB-C-to-A adapter since the Series X / S consoles don’t have a USB-C port.

As you might have anticipated, each version handles connectivity a little differently but both support 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth 5.2 for pairing with mobile devices. Razer’s PR lead, Will Powers, told The Verge that the Xbox version is the definitive model because it can connect to Xbox consoles (this requires a special security chip in the audio transmitter) plus PlayStation consoles. If you’ve just got to have the PS-themed colorway, know that it’s limited in terms of compatibility compared to the Xbox version despite being the same price.

The white PlayStation version of the Hammerhead HyperSpeed headphones by Razer are shown sitting outside of their charging case.
The PlayStation version of the Hammerhead HyperSpeed look a little more like AirPods with their white design. This one shows the PlayStation insignia on the front.
Image: Razer

Razer is promising that the USB-C HyperSpeed transmitter will deliver low-latency audio performance (ranging from 25–35ms) and that, with the charging case, you’ll get up to 30 hours of total use, but Razer says the buds themselves last about eight hours per charge. The Hammerhead HyperSpeed feature dual “environmental noise canceling” microphones that the company says will provide clear vocals.

Wireless gaming earbuds for consoles and other platforms are the latest trend to hit the gaming headset market, with brands like HyperX and Logitech debuting models in 2022. Razer is no stranger to making gamer-friendly earbuds, particularly for people who game on mobile, but the Hammerhead HyperSpeed aim to deliver more features for console gamers.

