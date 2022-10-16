Comcast is shutting down its gamer-centric G4 channel, again

Dave Scott, the CEO of Comcast’s Spectacor division, announced the shutdown in an internal memo obtained by Deadline before it was even sent, saying that the channel has had low viewership and has not “achieved sustainable financial results.”

“This is certainly not what we hoped for, and, as a result, we have made the very difficult decision to discontinue G4’s operations, effective immediately,” Scott writes.

G4 made its return last year on several networks, including Comcast / Xfinity, Verizon Fios, Cox, and Philo. It debuted with shows like Attack of the Show, Xplay, and Ninja Warrior, in an attempt to pander to the nostalgia of viewers who tuned into the network two decades ago. The company also had a multi-year agreement with Twitch, where it hosted the occasional stream before its return to linear television.