Video game developer and publisher Riot Games has announced its acquisition of Wargaming Sydney, a gaming software development studio that’s part of Cyprus-based Wargaming, the publisher behind titles such as World of Tanks and World of Warships. Riot did not disclose the price of the purchase.

Wargaming Sydney is one of the largest games studios in Australia, formed under its original name of BigWorld back in 2002. It was by Wargaming in 2012. The studio has created game development tools and other software architecture required to develop online games such as MMOs. After the acquisition by Riot, Wargaming Sydney will be renamed Riot Sydney and will assist in the development of Riot games such as Valorant and League of Legends.

Wargaming will maintain ownership of BigWorld Technology

Wargaming Sydney is the only operation being acquired by Riot Games, with other studios under the Wargaming name unaffected by the purchase. Wargaming will also maintain ownership of BigWorld technology’s gaming software architecture for its existing products.