Video game developer and publisher Riot Games has announced its acquisition of Wargaming Sydney, a gaming software development studio that’s part of Cyprus-based Wargaming, the publisher behind titles such as World of Tanks and World of Warships. Riot did not disclose the price of the purchase.
Wargaming Sydney is one of the largest games studios in Australia, formed under its original name of BigWorld back in 2002. It was by Wargaming in 2012. The studio has created game development tools and other software architecture required to develop online games such as MMOs. After the acquisition by Riot, Wargaming Sydney will be renamed Riot Sydney and will assist in the development of Riot games such as Valorant and League of Legends.
Wargaming Sydney is the only operation being acquired by Riot Games, with other studios under the Wargaming name unaffected by the purchase. Wargaming will also maintain ownership of BigWorld technology’s gaming software architecture for its existing products.
Riot says the newly branded Riot Sydney will be a key contributor to its network of development studios. The publisher said in a press statement that it’s “looking forward to growing the game industry in Australia” and will “continue to explore similar opportunities to add expert talent from veteran studios.” Wargaming Sydney’s entire development staff will join Riot Sydney, while the current publishing team will remain a part of Wargaming. The development staff will continue to operate out of their current offices.