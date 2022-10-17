Today is your last chance to save $50 on the Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld

Our review of the Logitech handheld makes it clear that cloud gaming has an awful lot of potential in this form factor, even if it isn’t a perfect device by itself. The G Cloud differs from conventional gaming handhelds like the Nintendo Switch or Steam Deck in that it’s essentially an Android tablet with Switch-like controls. Despite its great battery life and ergonomic design, the specs inside may not be powerful enough to satisfy every kind of gamer once they leave Wi-Fi. However, if you’re doing most of your gaming at home, and perhaps if you already subscribe to game streaming services, the G Cloud might be worth considering at this discounted price.

The 2022 configuration of the thin and lightweight LG Gram 14 is typically priced at $1,499.99, but you can currently pick one up for just $943.23 at Amazon — its lowest price to date. We haven’t had a chance to try out this year’s model of the Gram 14, but we particularly enjoyed the 17-inch 2021 model of this laptop thanks to its ability to run quietly under an intense workload as well as its excellent battery life and vivid display.

This particular configuration of the LG Gram on sale today features a 14-inch 1920 x 1200 display powered by an Intel Core i7 1260P CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and 512GB of fast NVMe SSD storage. The LG Gram 14 is also equipped with a pair of USB-A and two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, along with other ports including a microSD card slot, HDMI out, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

LG Gram 14 (2022) $ 943.23 $ 1499.99 37 % off $ 943.23 The 2022 model of the 14-inch LG Gram includes a 12th Generation Intel Evo i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage while retaining its lightweight form factor. $943.23 at Amazon

Normally priced at $2,499.99, you can currently find the 65-inch model of the LG C2 OLED discounted at Woot to just $1,596.99. The listed price of $1,796.99 is knocked down by an additional $200 off at checkout, making this the lowest price we’ve seen for LG’s latest model. The follow-up to the LG C1, the C2 is an all-around excellent OLED TV, thanks to its thin 4K display, but its gaming features are what sets this model apart from its peers. In addition to a 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision support, the C2 is also compatible with AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync to provide an incredibly smooth gaming experience.

LG C2 OLED (65-inch) $ 1596.99 $ 2499.99 36 % off $ 1596.99 The LG C2 is both lighter and brighter than its last-gen predecessor, the C1. It also boasts a “dark room” setting to reduce eyestrain as well as the ability to log in to different user profiles. $1596.99 at Woot$1799.99 at Best Buy

