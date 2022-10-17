Today is your last chance to save $50 on the Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld

Happy Monday, campers, the Verge Deals team is back in action. While we aren’t seeing quite the same amount of exciting discounts we saw during last week’s Prime sale, there are still plenty of deals to take a look at. Starting off, if you’re excited about the impending release of Logitech’s new G Cloud Gaming Handheld, today is your last chance to preorder one and save $50 off the launch price at Best Buy, Amazon, and the Microsoft Store.
Our review of the Logitech handheld makes it clear that cloud gaming has an awful lot of potential in this form factor, even if it isn’t a perfect device by itself. The G Cloud differs from conventional gaming handhelds like the Nintendo Switch or Steam Deck in that it’s essentially an Android tablet with Switch-like controls. Despite its great battery life and ergonomic design, the specs inside may not be powerful enough to satisfy every kind of gamer once they leave Wi-Fi. However, if you’re doing most of your gaming at home, and perhaps if you already subscribe to game streaming services, the G Cloud might be worth considering at this discounted price.
Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld$299.99$349.9914% off
Logitech’s G Cloud Gaming Handheld is a dedicated way to stream all of your favorite games from platforms like Xbox Cloud Gaming, Steam, and Nvidia GeForce Now.
The 2022 configuration of the thin and lightweight LG Gram 14 is typically priced at $1,499.99, but you can currently pick one up for just $943.23 at Amazon — its lowest price to date. We haven’t had a chance to try out this year’s model of the Gram 14, but we particularly enjoyed the 17-inch 2021 model of this laptop thanks to its ability to run quietly under an intense workload as well as its excellent battery life and vivid display.
This particular configuration of the LG Gram on sale today features a 14-inch 1920 x 1200 display powered by an Intel Core i7 1260P CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and 512GB of fast NVMe SSD storage. The LG Gram 14 is also equipped with a pair of USB-A and two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, along with other ports including a microSD card slot, HDMI out, and a 3.5mm audio jack.
LG Gram 14 (2022)$943.23$1499.9937% off
The 2022 model of the 14-inch LG Gram includes a 12th Generation Intel Evo i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage while retaining its lightweight form factor.
Paramount Plus is currently running a promotion that runs until November 3rd, letting you get an annual subscription along with a free Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite for half price. The ad-subsidized annual plan for Paramount Plus is currently discounted to $24.99 (normally $49.99), while the ad-free plan has been reduced to $49.99 (normally $99.99). The addition of the Fire TV Stick Lite only sweetens the deal with a $29.99 value. Just note that it’s only capable of 1080p streaming — not 4K. In case you weren’t aware, Paramount Plus offers a variety of exclusive shows, including Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Halo, and The Good Fight.
Paramount Plus 50 percent off annual plans with free Fire TV Stick Lite$24.99$49.9950% off
Paramount Plus is offering a half-off promo for new and returning subscribers who sign up for an annual plan — including a free Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite. This offer ends November 3rd, and you can cancel anytime to prevent the plan from auto-renewing after the 12 months are up.
Normally priced at $2,499.99, you can currently find the 65-inch model of the LG C2 OLED discounted at Woot to just $1,596.99. The listed price of $1,796.99 is knocked down by an additional $200 off at checkout, making this the lowest price we’ve seen for LG’s latest model. The follow-up to the LG C1, the C2 is an all-around excellent OLED TV, thanks to its thin 4K display, but its gaming features are what sets this model apart from its peers. In addition to a 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision support, the C2 is also compatible with AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync to provide an incredibly smooth gaming experience.
LG C2 OLED (65-inch)$1596.99$2499.9936% off
The LG C2 is both lighter and brighter than its last-gen predecessor, the C1. It also boasts a “dark room” setting to reduce eyestrain as well as the ability to log in to different user profiles.
A few more Monday deals
- Single packs of the Wyze Bulb Color are currently on sale for less than their Prime Day price at Amazon. Normally $15.98, you can currently get individual bulbs for just $8.47. The Wyze Bulb Color is an excellent and inexpensive alternative to similar models from Philips Hue that retains many of the same features.
- Normally priced at $209.99, the 2TB model of the SanDisk Portable SSD is currently discounted to $164.99 at Amazon. While it doesn’t sport the same weatherproof design as the SanDisk Extreme Portable, the standard model can still handle its fair share of impacts with its ruggedized design, and it has similar transfer speeds of up to 550MB/s.
- The Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 gaming headset usually costs $199.99 but is currently discounted to $159.95 at Amazon, its lowest price yet. The beefy gaming headset is compatible with Xbox and PlayStation consoles in addition to Windows PCs and the Nintendo Switch thanks to its Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity. The Stealth 700 features inline chat, volume controls, and a boom mic that conceals itself in the left ear cup if you’re not comfortable with broadcasting your gamer status to everyone.