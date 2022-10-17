Harrison Ford is the next big actor joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe

The rumors are true: Harrison Ford will be appearing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He’ll be taking over the role of General Ross in the fourth Captain America movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Ross was previously played by William Hurt, who died earlier this year.
Ford will join Anthony Mackie in Captain America: New World Order. Mackie will reprise his role as Sam Wilson and, after the events of the Disney Plus series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Captain America. The new movie is currently scheduled to debut on May 3rd, 2024.
Ford has had something of a resurgence in tentpole movie franchises over the past several years, though many of his appearances have been reprisals. He came back to play Han Solo in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Rick Deckard in Blade Runner 2049. He’ll also be putting on Indiana Jones’ iconic hat in one more movie, which is set to debut in theaters on June 30th, 2023. He’ll co-star alongside Phoebe Waller-Bridge.