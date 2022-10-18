Amazon workers vote against unionizing in Albany

Workers at Amazon’s ALB1 warehouse near Albany, New York, have voted against unionizing with the Amazon Labor Union (ALU). There were 406 no votes and 206 yes votes, with 918 hourly full-time and regular part-time associates at the fulfillment center being eligible to vote, according to the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). There were 31 challenged ballots, which was not enough to affect the winner.

According to organizers, the union campaigned on improving pay and safety at ALB1. In the lead-up to the election, Amazon raised wages for all fulfillment and transportation employees, but union leaders at ALB1 responded by saying the $17 an hour the company offers isn’t enough. According to the ALU, Amazon has responded to the union drive by forcing workers to attend anti-union meetings and retaliating against organizers and whistleblowers. (The company denies the latter point.) NLRB spokesperson Kayla Blado says the ALU has filed 27 unfair labor practices charges related to Amazon’s behavior at ALB1. A report from Engadget shows digital signage from Amazon that explicitly told employees to not sign union cards.

There haven’t been many clean union elections at Amazon

Prior to the vote count, Amazon spokesperson Mary Kate Paradis told The Verge that the company has “always said that we want our employees to have their voices heard, and we hope and expect this process allows for that.” Amazon has spent months fighting the results of the election at JFK8, claiming that the union won after threatening workers and interfering with people waiting to vote.