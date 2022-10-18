Get 20 percent off the Sonos Beam and Arc at eBay

On Microsoft’s eBay page, you can score big price cuts on Sonos products. This sale was picked up by Slickdeals, which pointed out that the offer code COUNTDOWN22 can be applied at checkout to save 20 percent on either the Sonos Arc soundbar in white, the Sonos Beam (white, first-generation), or the second-gen Sonos Beam in white. Deals on Sonos gear were nonexistent during Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. And if you can’t wait until Black Friday nears, this could be a great opportunity to score the savings that you may be looking for.
The $899.99 Arc will go down to $719.20 after using the offer code. If you’d rather use it on the second-gen Beam soundbar, that’ll go from $429.99 (already a $20 discount) to $343.99. Given that it has boosted sound capabilities over the first gen, it’s easy to recommend it with today’s discount that reduces the price gap between the two generations to just $23.
Sonos Beam (second-gen, white)$343.99$44923% off
The Beam is Sonos’ entry-level soundbar that makes it easy to improve any sound coming out of your TV. With the offer code COUNTDOWN22, you can get 20 percent off the cost at eBay.
If you’ve made up your mind to purchase a Google Pixel 7 after reading our review, you can still reap the preorder perk of getting a complimentary $100 gift card with your purchase at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. The unlocked Pixel 7 with 128GB of storage costs $599.99 as usual at Amazon, and you’ll get the gift card sent to your email inbox.
Both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have designs that are more refined than the one you’ll find on the last-gen Pixel 6 devices. They offer faster biometric unlocking, too. It’ll be tough to find another Android phone at this price that takes similarly good photos. Read our review.
The Google Pixel 7 upgrades the standard model of the Pixel with Google’s second-gen Tensor CPU and an upgraded ultrawide camera.
Another great holdover discount from the Prime Day Early Access Sale is the Apple TV 4K with 32GB of storage. It debuted in 2021 for $179, but you can get it from Amazon for $109.99, which is still the lowest price you’ll be able to find for a new model. (Best Buy has it for $10 more but may price match.) It’s still a good deal even when you double the internal storage capacity to 64GB. Normally $199, that one’s $129.99 at Amazon. Here’s a link to our review.
Apple TV 4K (2021, 32GB)$109.99$17939% off
The latest Apple TV 4K houses the A12 Bionic processor and features faster performance with HDMI 2.1, Wi-Fi 6, and Thread support.
For an affordable Chromebook that can either be a tablet or a laptop, check out this $100 off at Best Buy. For $199, you can grab the 128GB version of the Lenovo Chromebook Duet from mid-2020. In case you can’t tell from the photos, it’s a tiny gadget, with a small keyboard and tiny trackpad. Despite that, my colleague Monica Chin said in the review that “no part of the Duet looks or feels cheap.” For the price, it’s a great value since it includes a keyboard and a kickstand with purchase.
One of the biggest downsides is that it has just one USB-C port serving as its only port, so you’ll need to be prepared to connect Bluetooth headphones to keep that port open for charging. That said, Monica praised its long-lasting battery life. On a day when she only used Chrome, it lasted about 12 hours on a single charge. Read our review.
Lenovo Chromebook Duet (128GB)$199$29933% off
The Chromebook Duet boasts long battery life and has a 16:10 aspect ratio display to fit more content on the screen at once. The Duet can be used as a tablet or a laptop. On the downside, it has just one USB-C port and no 3.5mm headphone jack.
A few other deals for you
- If you sign up for a free Target Circle account, you can get 10 percent off one video game or one electronics item. Exclusions apply, but among several categories of tech included in the deal are TVs, computers, tablets, printers, phones, headphones, and more. Thanks to Slickdeals for pointing this one out.
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection for PS5 (physical version) is $20 off at Target, Best Buy, and Amazon. The disc containing Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy originally sold for $49.99.