Get 20 percent off the Sonos Beam and Arc at eBay

On Microsoft’s eBay page, you can score big price cuts on Sonos products. This sale was picked up by Slickdeals, which pointed out that the offer code COUNTDOWN22 can be applied at checkout to save 20 percent on either the Sonos Arc soundbar in white, the Sonos Beam (white, first-generation), or the second-gen Sonos Beam in white. Deals on Sonos gear were nonexistent during Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. And if you can’t wait until Black Friday nears, this could be a great opportunity to score the savings that you may be looking for.

The $899.99 Arc will go down to $719.20 after using the offer code. If you’d rather use it on the second-gen Beam soundbar, that’ll go from $429.99 (already a $20 discount) to $343.99. Given that it has boosted sound capabilities over the first gen, it’s easy to recommend it with today’s discount that reduces the price gap between the two generations to just $23.

Sonos Beam (second-gen, white) $ 343.99 $ 449 23 % off $ 343.99 The Beam is Sonos’ entry-level soundbar that makes it easy to improve any sound coming out of your TV. With the offer code COUNTDOWN22, you can get 20 percent off the cost at eBay. $343.99 at eBay

If you’ve made up your mind to purchase a Google Pixel 7 after reading our review, you can still reap the preorder perk of getting a complimentary $100 gift card with your purchase at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. The unlocked Pixel 7 with 128GB of storage costs $599.99 as usual at Amazon, and you’ll get the gift card sent to your email inbox.

Both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have designs that are more refined than the one you’ll find on the last-gen Pixel 6 devices. They offer faster biometric unlocking, too. It’ll be tough to find another Android phone at this price that takes similarly good photos. Read our review.

For an affordable Chromebook that can either be a tablet or a laptop, check out this $100 off at Best Buy. For $199, you can grab the 128GB version of the Lenovo Chromebook Duet from mid-2020. In case you can’t tell from the photos, it’s a tiny gadget, with a small keyboard and tiny trackpad. Despite that, my colleague Monica Chin said in the review that “no part of the Duet looks or feels cheap.” For the price, it’s a great value since it includes a keyboard and a kickstand with purchase.

One of the biggest downsides is that it has just one USB-C port serving as its only port, so you’ll need to be prepared to connect Bluetooth headphones to keep that port open for charging. That said, Monica praised its long-lasting battery life. On a day when she only used Chrome, it lasted about 12 hours on a single charge. Read our review.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet (128GB) $ 199 $ 299 33 % off $ 199 The Chromebook Duet boasts long battery life and has a 16:10 aspect ratio display to fit more content on the screen at once. The Duet can be used as a tablet or a laptop. On the downside, it has just one USB-C port and no 3.5mm headphone jack.

$199.00 at Best Buy