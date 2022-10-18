Xbox Elite 2 controllers now customizable in the Xbox Design Lab starting at $149.99

Microsoft is bringing its Xbox Elite 2 controllers to the company’s Xbox Design Lab today. You can now order a custom color variant of the Xbox Elite 2 starting at $149.99, with options to buy and personalize separate Elite Accessory Packs or purchase all of the Elite components with the controller for $209.99.

There are a variety of colors to pick from, and most of the external parts of the controller can be customized. That includes the body, back case, D-pad, bumpers, triggers, thumbsticks, and buttons. “You can even choose between a cross-shaped or faceted D-pad and for the first time ever in Xbox Design Lab, color-customize the thumbstick base and ring,” explains Microsoft in a blog post. You can also customize the colors on the paddles, carry case zip, and Xbox logo and there’s an option to add a laser engraving.

You can even customize the carrying case. Image: Microsoft

Microsoft admits “the number one fan request has been to include Elite controllers” in its Xbox Design Lab, and the company originally announced the plans last month alongside its more affordable Xbox Elite 2 Core controller. The Core model is priced at $129.99 but doesn’t ship with interchangeable components. These have to be purchased separately.

Microsoft has been gradually improving its Xbox Design Lab over the years, with a recent update adding new pastel colors — soft pink, orange, green, and purple — as well as new Camo Top cases with matching side caps. Xbox Design Lab also offers metallic finishes and rubberized grips and allows players to customize just about every part of a regular Xbox controller.