Apple launches redesigned iPad with a bigger screen and USB-C

Apple has taken the wraps off a new iPad, and it comes with some pretty major design changes. The device has a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with flatter edges, giving it a much sleeker look and, for the first time on an iPad, moves the webcam to the longer side of the display.

The new model uses USB-C connectivity instead of a Lightning port this time around, making it the last modern iPad model to make the switch. The company also ditched the headphone jack on this device (which is a pretty big bummer) as well as the home button. Apple has instead chosen to put Touch ID on the power button, bringing the device in line with newer models of the iPad Pro and iPad Mini. The device comes with support for Wi-Fi 6, and the cellular version now supports 5G.

The yellow iPad color. Image: Apple

The new iPad doesn’t come with the M2 chip but instead uses the A14 Bionic chip. This is the same chip used in the iPhone 12 and an upgrade from the A13 Bionic that came with the ninth-generation iPad released last year. Apple says the new iPad performs three times better than the seventh-generation iPad released in 2019 and has “all-day battery life.”

The 10th-gen iPad features a 12MP ultrawide front camera along the landscape edge of the iPad as well as an updated 12MP rear camera with 4K video. The front-facing camera’s horizontal form factor and 122-degree field of view allow it to support Apple’s Center Stage feature that automatically puts you in focus during video calls. Apple also added new landscape stereo speakers and dual microphones.