Sony’s new DualSense Edge controller arrives on January 26th for $199.99

Sony is launching its new DualSense Edge Wireless Controller in January priced at $199.99. The “high performance” controller is fully customizable, much like Microsoft’s Xbox Elite controllers, and includes removable analog thumbsticks, rear buttons, changeable stick caps, and multiple control profiles.

The DualSense Edge allows owners to change out stick caps for three types: standard, high dome, and low dome. There are also two swappable back buttons (half-dome or lever) that can be mapped to any other buttons, much like paddles found on other controllers. You can even replace the stick modules, which will be sold separately.

Everything that’s in the carrying case for Sony’s DualSense Edge. Image: Sony

Sony says the DualSense Edge will launch on January 26th, priced at $199.99 in the US, ¥29,980 in Japan, €239.99 in Europe, and £209.99 in the UK. The replaceable stick modules will also be available on January 26th, priced at $19.99, ¥2,680 in Japan, €24.99 in Europe, and £19.99 in the UK. Preorders will be on Tuesday, October 25th, at select retailers and Sony’s own direct website. Sony does note that other retailers won’t be shipping these controllers until February 23rd, though.

The DualSense Edge also includes adjustable trigger hair locks at the rear. These are ideal for players who want to physically lock their triggers to half-pull and adjust the travel distance in shooters. You can also remap or deactivate button inputs and tweak stick sensitivity and dead zones.

The carrying case will include the following:

DualSense Edge Wireless Controller

USB braided cable

2 standard caps

2 high-dome caps

2 low-dome caps

2 half-dome back buttons

2 lever back buttons

Connector housing

Carrying case