HBO Max’s A Christmas Story sequel is actually happening and has a new teaser

Despite the ever-presence of Bob Clark’s A Christmas Story on American television during the holiday season, you rarely hear people talking about the first two sequels (plural) in part because none of the original actors returned to reprise their roles. But that might not be the case with HBO Max’s upcoming A Christmas Story sequel from director Clay Kaytis, a film that seems as if it’s going tap into every bit of nostalgia that it possibly can in order to explain its existence.

A Christmas Story Christmas follows as a now-adult Ralphie Parker (Peter Billingsley) returns to his childhood home with his heart set on giving his own children the kind of unforgettable holiday experience that defined his youth. Along with Billingsley, Ian Petrella, Zack Ward, Scott Schwartz, and R.D. Robb are all set to reprise their roles as Randy Parker, Scut Farkus, Flick, and Schwartz, respectively.