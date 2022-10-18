Windows 11’s new tabbed File Explorer and taskbar improvements are available today

After releasing the Windows 11 2022 Update with something new for everyone last month, Microsoft is now bringing even more features to its latest OS today. Top of the list is tabs in File Explorer, alongside suggested actions to make it easy to call people and the Task Manager shortcut returning to the taskbar.

Windows users have been waiting years for tabs in File Explorer, and the feature also includes a refreshed design that makes it easier to quickly access folders or find favorite files. The new File Explorer design includes tabs to navigate multiple folders in a single window and the ability to move tabs around freely. Microsoft originally tested tabs in Windows 10 apps four years ago in a feature named Sets. File Explorer tabs never shipped to Windows 10 users after Microsoft eventually canceled the project and never shipped it.

Tabs are finally available in File Explorer. Image: Microsoft

Suggested actions are also appearing in Windows 11 today. If you copy dates or phone numbers, Windows 11 will create a useful prompt to let you create a call with Teams, Skype, or Phone Link, and there’s even quick access to calendaring if you’ve copied a date.

Windows 11 users have been asking for the return of the Task Manager shortcut to the taskbar, and Microsoft is delivering that today. You can now right-click and get to Task Manager anywhere on the taskbar, and Microsoft has also added a new taskbar overflow area to make it a little cleaner when you have lots of apps open on a small screen. The sharing experience in Windows 11 is also getting improved with quick access to apps like Photos, Xbox, and others.

The new suggested actions feature. Image: Microsoft

At the end of the month, Microsoft is also planning to release an updated Photos app for Windows 11. It includes a new gallery interface and memories experience that resurfaces old pictures from OneDrive. This Photos app will also get iCloud photo library integration in November.