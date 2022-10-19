Logitech updates Crayon stylus with the USB-C port missing from the Apple Pencil

Logitech has released an updated version of its Crayon stylus to coincide with the announcement of Apple’s new iPads. The new stylus costs the same as the old model, $69.95, but now features a USB-C charging port rather than Lightning — a helpful change given the 10th-generation iPad’s switch from Lightning to USB-C.
The change means that the Logitech Crayon arguably has a much more elegant charging mechanism than Apple’s first-party $99 Pencil when used with the base-level iPad. Logitech’s new stylus can charge using just the USB-C cable that comes with the tablet — no fiddly USB-C-to-Lightning adapter required. The wirelessly-charging second-generation Apple Pencil isn’t compatible with Apple’s new entry-level iPad.
Apple’s product page notes that the Crayon can go up to seven hours on a single charge, compared to 12 hours for the Apple Pencil. MacRumors also notes that Logitech’s stylus doesn’t have the pressure sensitivity of Apple’s first party model. But when you’re talking about an accessory for Apple’s most affordable tablet range, these kinds of budget-conscious tradeoffs could be worth it.