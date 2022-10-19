Lyft users can now search, reserve, and pay for parking spaces from the app in cities across the US, reports the San Francisco Chronicle. Drivers can access the new Lyft Parking feature by tapping the steering wheel icon located on the bottom-right corner of the Lyft app, according to Lyft’s website.

The parking reservation feature is made possible by a partnership between Lyft and SpotHero, a Chicago-based parking company, and is available through both the iOS and Android versions of the Lyft app.

The Lyft parking feature will show available spaces with pricing, much like a hotel reservation. Image: Lyft

The SpotHero service is available in over 300 cities across the US and Canada but it’s unclear which cities are covered by the Lyft integration. Lyft only says that “Lyft Parking is currently available in select US markets.”