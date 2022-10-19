Lyft users can now search, reserve, and pay for parking spaces from the app in cities across the US, reports the San Francisco Chronicle. Drivers can access the new Lyft Parking feature by tapping the steering wheel icon located on the bottom-right corner of the Lyft app, according to Lyft’s website.
The parking reservation feature is made possible by a partnership between Lyft and SpotHero, a Chicago-based parking company, and is available through both the iOS and Android versions of the Lyft app.
The SpotHero service is available in over 300 cities across the US and Canada but it’s unclear which cities are covered by the Lyft integration. Lyft only says that “Lyft Parking is currently available in select US markets.”
A demonstration of the new parking feature displays available parking spaces marked on a map with clearly labeled prices, much like an online hotel reservation. Users can search for available space at their final destination and then follow the in-app instructions and scan a QR code to reserve it. Those wanting to use the feature will need to add their license plate number and other car details to the app.