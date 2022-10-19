Skip to main content
Apple’s October 2022 update brought new iPads and a refreshed Apple TV 4K

The newly redesigned 10.9-inch iPad, barely redesigned iPad Pro, and a spec-bumped Apple TV option didn’t get the full Apple Event fanfare, but we have all the insight you need right here

By Verge Staff

Oct 18, 2022, 12:08 PM UTC
The new iPad Pro and new iPad are placed front to back, with the Pro in the front that is standing at an angle while docked to the magic keyboard, and the other iPad is behind with a white keyboard at an opposing angle and a pencil on top.
Image: Apple

Not all new products get the full Apple event theatrics. On Tuesday, a fully redesigned iPad, an updated iPad Pro, and a cheaper Apple TV (but not that cheap) with a new USB-C remote all got the modest reveal treatment via press releases.

But that’s not to say these updates are insignificant — and Apple still worked with its video team to output high-production reveal films for the iPads. Lack of fanfare aside, you’re here to find out what’s the deal with the new iPad that now looks almost identical to the iPad Air, or you want to know if you can cop that new function-row keyboard folio for your current iPad (spoiler: it won’t work).

Well, you’re in the right place because The Verge has all the insight you need on the USB-C to Lightning Pencil adapter dilemma, the 2022 iPad Pro with M2’s still annoyingly placed front camera, and details on which new Apple TV supports Thread for smart homes. Follow along below!