Apple’s October 2022 update brought new iPads and a refreshed Apple TV 4K

Not all new products get the full Apple event theatrics. On Tuesday, a fully redesigned iPad, an updated iPad Pro, and a cheaper Apple TV (but not that cheap) with a new USB-C remote all got the modest reveal treatment via press releases.

But that’s not to say these updates are insignificant — and Apple still worked with its video team to output high-production reveal films for the iPads. Lack of fanfare aside, you’re here to find out what’s the deal with the new iPad that now looks almost identical to the iPad Air, or you want to know if you can cop that new function-row keyboard folio for your current iPad (spoiler: it won’t work).