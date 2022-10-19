Apple’s October 2022 update brought new iPads and a refreshed Apple TV 4K

Not all new products get the full Apple event theatrics. On Tuesday, a fully redesigned iPad, an updated iPad Pro, and a cheaper Apple TV (but not that cheap) with a new USB-C remote all got the modest reveal treatment via press releases.
But that’s not to say these updates are insignificant — and Apple still worked with its video team to output high-production reveal films for the iPads. Lack of fanfare aside, you’re here to find out what’s the deal with the new iPad that now looks almost identical to the iPad Air, or you want to know if you can cop that new function-row keyboard folio for your current iPad (spoiler: it won’t work).
Well, you’re in the right place because The Verge has all the insight you need on the USB-C to Lightning Pencil adapter dilemma, the 2022 iPad Pro with M2’s still annoyingly placed front camera, and details on which new Apple TV supports Thread for smart homes. Follow along below!
- Oct 19, 2022, 8:09 AM UTC
Logitech updates Crayon stylus with the USB-C port missing from the Apple Pencil
No adapter required
By Jon Porter
- Oct 18, 2022, 5:36 PM UTC
Here’s how to buy Apple’s new, refreshed iPad
The 10th-gen iPad has a colorful new look, a larger display, a USB-C port, no headphone jack, and a higher starting price of $449. It’s available for preorder now.
- Oct 18, 2022, 5:23 PM UTC
The Apple TV HD is no longer available on Apple’s store
The device has long served as the budget alternative to 4K models — but now that those are less expensive, it didn’t make much sense
- Oct 18, 2022, 4:36 PM UTC
Apple’s Magic Keyboard Folio for the new iPad has a 14-key function row
The Magic Keyboard Folio has a function row for easy access to things like brightness and volume controls. But the case is only compatible with the new, 10th-generation iPad.
By Jay Peters
- Oct 18, 2022, 4:20 PM UTC
Apple’s new iPad only supports the old Apple Pencil — and needs an adapter to do so
$9 for a USB-C to Lightning adaptor
By Jon Porter
- Oct 18, 2022, 4:13 PM UTC
How to preorder the 2022 Apple TV 4K
The third-gen Apple TV 4K won’t arrive in stores until November 4th, but you can preorder it now from Apple starting at $129
- Oct 18, 2022, 3:52 PM UTC
Here’s how to buy the 2022 iPad Pro with the M2 processor
Apple quietly updated its iPad Pro lineup with a big internal upgrade: the M2 chip. Both the 11- and 12.9-inch models are getting the latest processor. They’ll hit stores Wednesday, October 26th.
- Oct 18, 2022, 3:39 PM UTC
You can now buy an Apple TV remote with a USB-C port
Apple is slowly switching its devices away from Lightning charging, and the Siri Remote is the latest gadget to make the switch
By Jay Peters
- Oct 18, 2022, 3:37 PM UTC
The new Apple TV 4K has a remote with USB-C and a lower starting price
For Thread-compatible smart home tech, you’ll have to choose the more expensive 128GB option
- Oct 18, 2022, 3:22 PM UTC
Apple launches redesigned iPad with a bigger screen and USB-C
The 10th-generation iPad has some upgraded specs and a brand-new look
By Emma Roth
- Oct 18, 2022, 2:58 PM UTC
Apple announces new iPad Pro with M2 chip and Wi-Fi 6E
The powerful new tablet arrives October 26th as Apple struggles to truly nail multitasking on the iPad
By Chris Welch