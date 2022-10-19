Halo Infinite’s Winter Update looks like a second launch for the game

If Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries’ latest video is anything to go by, the forthcoming Winter Update promises to be a big one. The free update, which is set to be released on November 8th, finally adds things like the long-delayed network campaign co-op and Forge modes, and 343 shared a closer look at what you can expect in a nearly 13-minute video published Wednesday.

Forge mode, which is launching in beta with the new update, will let players make their own multiplayer maps and modes. It’s been a staple of the series since Halo 3, and in Infinite, it looks like it will offer a robust set of tools and even a powerful visual scripting language. I’m personally quite excited to check out some of the wild stuff that other people create.

For multiplayer, one of the biggest changes is a new system that gives you XP just for playing the game. Halo Infinite’s current progression system relies largely on completing challenges to level up, which has been a common source of frustration for many players. This new match XP system should make it easier to progress without requiring you to grind out specific challenges. 343 is also adding two new maps (which were built using Forge) and a new mode.