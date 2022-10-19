Halo Infinite’s Winter Update looks like a second launch for the game

If Halo Infinite developer 343 Industries’ latest video is anything to go by, the forthcoming Winter Update promises to be a big one. The free update, which is set to be released on November 8th, finally adds things like the long-delayed network campaign co-op and Forge modes, and 343 shared a closer look at what you can expect in a nearly 13-minute video published Wednesday.
With the addition of campaign co-op, you’ll finally be able to play through the game’s very good story mode with three of your pals. The mode was pushed from the game’s original launch slipped further throughout the year, though 343 finally previewed it in a test flight in July. Alongside network campaign co-op, 343 will also be adding the ability to replay missions, which was a notable omission at Infinite’s launch. But if you’re waiting for local split-screen co-op, that won’t be happening at all, as 343 Industries has scrapped plans for the mode.
Forge mode, which is launching in beta with the new update, will let players make their own multiplayer maps and modes. It’s been a staple of the series since Halo 3, and in Infinite, it looks like it will offer a robust set of tools and even a powerful visual scripting language. I’m personally quite excited to check out some of the wild stuff that other people create.
For multiplayer, one of the biggest changes is a new system that gives you XP just for playing the game. Halo Infinite’s current progression system relies largely on completing challenges to level up, which has been a common source of frustration for many players. This new match XP system should make it easier to progress without requiring you to grind out specific challenges. 343 is also adding two new maps (which were built using Forge) and a new mode.
The Winter Update is only a few weeks away, and there’s more to come next year. Season 3 is set to launch on March 7th, adding things like new maps to the Arena and Big Team Battle modes and an in-game reporting system.