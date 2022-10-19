250 million devices run Android Go — but the new version is more demanding

Google has announced that over a quarter of a billion devices that people use each month are running Android Go edition, which is designed for phones with limited storage and memory. However, the new version that Google announced on Wednesday, Android 13 Go, will require more power than its predecessors.

Based on the latest version of Google’s mainline OS, Android 13 Go edition adds a version of the Material You system, letting you pick one of four color schemes based on your wallpaper. When Google originally announced Material You as a feature of Android 12 (though the Go edition of that OS didn’t feature it), it also touted the inclusion of fancier animations. Its post about Android 13 Go doesn’t mention those, however — it’s possible those would put too much strain on the types of phones the OS is designed for.

The new version also adds Google’s streamlined Google Play System Updates system, which the company says will help users keep their phone up to date without taking up a bunch of room and let it roll out new features and security patches without the need for a full-bore phone update. Android 13 Go also includes features from the regular version of the OS, like notification permissions and the ability to change which language an individual app uses.

The new version is no longer for phones with less than 2GB of RAM, despite what the Android Go webpage says.