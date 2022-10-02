Tesla delivered a record 343,830 vehicles during the third quarter of 2022

In a report on the automaker’s site , Tesla says the Model S and X made up 18,672 of its quarterly deliveries, while the Model 3 and Y accounted for 325,158. Tesla made a total of 365,923 cars during the quarter, leaving about 20,000 cars in its inventory.

The automaker clarifies that some of these electric vehicles (EVs) were “in transit at the end of the quarter,” adding that they “have been ordered and will be delivered to customers upon arrival at their destination.” Tesla also notes that it had been difficult to “secure vehicle transportation capacity and at a reasonable cost during these peak logistics weeks,” which is why some of the EVs still haven't been delivered. Last year, Musk told employees to stop rushing to increase quarterly deliveries and to instead focus on minimizing costs related to transit.