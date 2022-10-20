Now the Camo ‘use your phone as a webcam’ app works over Wi-Fi

Camo’s new version 1.9 update can turn your smartphone into an untethered webcam. The camera utility software, one of the earliest around to convert iOS or Android devices into a computer webcam, can now connect via Wi-Fi in addition to the previous USB plug-in requirement.

It’s a great time for Camo to release this update as Apple’s macOS Ventura prepares to launch with its own Continuity Camera feature that can turn iPhones into a webcam. It’s still in demand as a solution for work-from-home setups, as the return to the office has turned into more of a hybrid schedule for many of us. Apple’s implementation involves little setup and can mount to the top of a MacBook with a specialty mount like this Belkin one, enabling special features like swapping to the ultrawide camera for a top-down view.

The phone and computer shake hands wirelessly after scanning a QR code. Image: Reincubate

But Camo’s software is quite capable in its own right, with support for Android devices, as well as the ability to work on both PCs and Macs. It also won’t force you to use Ventura-supported Macs or devices that have iOS 16, like with Apple’s implementation. And last May, Camo’s developer Reincubate added FaceTime, Safari, and QuickTime support, which many similar products like EpocCam do not support.

To get the new feature, you’ll need to update both the Camo Studio on your computer and the Camo app on your smartphone. Once updated, you can bring up a QR code in the Camo Studio software and scan it with the Camo smartphone app. Now your smartphone is connected to your computer as a webcam.