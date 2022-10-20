Alan Wake Remastered launches on Switch just in time for spooky season

Alan Wake Remastered is launching Thursday on the Nintendo eShop, just in time for any pre-Halloween gaming. Developer Remedy Entertainment and publisher Epic Games had announced that the psychological thriller would be released this fall but, at the time, didn’t say exactly when.
Remedy and Epic first released Alan Wake Remastered on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC last year. This Switch port runs natively on Nintendo’s hardware — it’s not a cloud app, like some other big-name ports — and comes with the main game and both story expansions. The game typically costs $29.99, though it’s on sale for 20 percent to celebrate the launch.
If you haven’t played Alan Wake yet (like me), Remastered might be a good place to start ahead of the release of Alan Wake 2, which is expected to launch sometime in 2023. If you want to play 2, though, you’ll have to prepare to do so on a non-Nintendo platform; the game is set to be available on the PS5, Xbox Series X / S, and the Epic Games Store.