Alan Wake Remastered launches on Switch just in time for spooky season

Alan Wake Remastered is launching Thursday on the Nintendo eShop, just in time for any pre-Halloween gaming. Developer Remedy Entertainment and publisher Epic Games had announced that the psychological thriller would be released this fall but, at the time, didn’t say exactly when.

Remedy and Epic first released Alan Wake Remastered on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC last year. This Switch port runs natively on Nintendo’s hardware — it’s not a cloud app, like some other big-name ports — and comes with the main game and both story expansions. The game typically costs $29.99, though it’s on sale for 20 percent to celebrate the launch.